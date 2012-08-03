Tim Masthay, Green Bay Packers sign four-year contract extension

Instant Debate: Modern-day dynasty?
The team and Tim Masthay reached a four-year, $5.465 million extension that makes him a Packer through 2016, according to sources with knowledge of his new deal. In all, he's now set to make $6.005 million over five years. Heading into the third and final year of his rookie contract, Masthay was slated to be a restricted free agent next year.
Masthay earned a signing bonus of $1.2 million, sources said, and there are $100,000 workout bonuses in each year of the new deal starting in 2013. His base salaries are $765,000 for next year, $900,000 in 2014, $1 million in 2015 and $1.2 million in 2016.
In 2011, the undrafted Kentucky standout averaged 45.6 yards per punt with a net of 38.6 yards. Masthay punted just 55 times because of Green Bay's high-scoring offense.