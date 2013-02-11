Tim Jennings' play for Chicago Bears earns $1M raise

Perform and get paid.
With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Gregg Rosenthal covers the Bears. More ...
When Chicago Bears cornerback Tim Jennings signed his two-year contract last offseason, he knew if he played well in 2012 he'd get paid well in 2013.
The first-time Pro Bowl selection triggered a $1 million escalator in his deal, which bumped his base pay for the 2013 season to $4.25 million, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported Sunday.
The clause, based on playing time, could have been a de-escalator, by as much as $1.6 million, if the 29-year-old couldn't stay on the field.
Jennings and Charles Tillman combined to form one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL last season. While the escalator means Jennings' cap number will be $5.1 million (after his roster and workout bonuses), given his play, it is a number the Bears should be happy to pay.