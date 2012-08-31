Tim Hightower among Washington Redskins' cuts

Friday's roster moves are just the beginning of what's expected to be a frenzied weekend of cuts, waiver claims and trades. As the saying goes, the problem for NFL front offices isn't cutting down to 53 players. It's stopping at 53.
Cut tracker
One of the more noteworthy cuts was known throughout the day, with the Redskinsparting ways with running back Tim Hightower, a Virginia native who was coming back from surgery to repair two torn ligaments in his knee.
Wide receiver Anthony Armstrong, rumored to be heading to the Miami Dolphins in a trade for Steve Slaton, also was waived, along with wide receiver Terrence Austin, running backs Tristan Davis and Dorson Boyce (waived/injured), tight end Richard Quinn, and offensive linemen Tom Compton, Erik Cook, Grant Garner and Willie Smith.
On the defensive side, defensive linemen Marlon Favorite, Delvin Johnson and Doug Worthington were waived, as were linebackers Donnell Holt, Brian McNally and Markus White, and defensive backs Travon Bellamy and Brandyn Thompson.
Cornerback David Jones, linebacker Bryan Kehl and defensive end Darrion Scott had their contracts terminated.
The Redskins also placed safety Tanard Jackson on their "Reserve/Suspended" list. Jackson was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.