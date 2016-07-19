Tickets on sale next week for Monday Night Football in Mexico

Mexico City, July 19, 2016.- Arturo Olivé, Managing Director of NFL México, announced that tickets for the first-ever Monday Night Football game played outside of the US, featuring the Oakland Raiders hosting the Houston Texans, will go on sale next week. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City at 7:30 PM CT on November 21.
"Grupo Financiero Banorte clients will have access to an exclusive presale for tickets to the game on July 26th and 27th," said Olivé "and on July 28th we will go on public sale, starting with those fans that registered their interest on NFL.com/Mexico."
All tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster with prices ranging from 550 pesos to 6,050 pesos.
Olivé thanked the game's official presenting sponsor, Grupo Financiero Banorte, for their dedication and commitment to making the game a reality.
With less than four months to go until kickoff at Estadio Azteca, interest in the game continues to grow. More than 110,000 fans registered on NFL.com/Mexico for the opportunity to purchase tickets.
"The NFL office in Mexico has been working hard to make this game a reality. Every member of our team, with respect to their area, has listened to the desires of our Mexican fans while planning this game and surrounding events. Now, after many years of hard work, the wait is over and fans can experience an NFL game in Mexico," said Olivé.
Olivé also confirmed that the game will be televised live on Televisa and ESPN in Mexico.
As part of the press conference, Olivé thanked Visit Mexico and Estadio Azteca, as well as Televisa and ESPN, for "their invaluable support to bring a regular-season game to Mexico, a dream come true for many fans."
For more information regarding the game, visit NFL.com/Mexico.