 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tickets available to attend Super Bowl experience (by Lowe's)

Published: Nov 25, 2019 at 08:18 PM

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's - NFL's interactive football theme park - will return to Miami for Super Bowl LIV from Saturday, January 25 - Sunday, January 26 and from Wednesday, January 29 - Saturday, February 1 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

To celebrate the history of the NFL at the culmination of its 100th season, Super Bowl Experience will offer fans the opportunity to collect autographs from current NFL players and Legends, participate in games, youth football clinics, and shop merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa.  

Super Bowl Experience will also feature photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, and a Super Bowl rings display showcasing all 53 Super Bowl rings!

Tickets for Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's start at $20 and kids 12 and under can attend FREE every day. Tickets are on sale now at NFL.com/SuperBowlExperience.

For more information and a complete schedule of events for Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's visit SuperBowl.com and download the NFL OnePass app.

2020 Super Bowl Experience Tickets:

Saturday, January 25: $20 for adults, FREE for kids

Sunday, January 26: $20 for adults, FREE for kids

Wednesday, January 29: $20 for adults, FREE for kids

Thursday, January 30: $40 for adults, FREE for kids

Friday, January 31: $40 for adults, FREE for kids

Saturday, February 1: $40 for adults, FREE for kids

SBXTRA Ticket: $60 (for all ages)

SBXOT Ticket: $50 (for all ages)

SBXTRA allows fans priority access to their favorite Super Bowl Experience attractions ALL DAY beginning at the time slot that you purchased. Look for the SBXTRA sign at the following attractions:

Autograph Stage (1 autograph for each SBXTRA purchase)

Vince Lombardi Trophy (1 photo for each SBXTRA purchase)

Interactive Games (unlimited access)

NFL PLAY 60 Clinic Field (unlimited access)

Please note: SBXTRA tickets may be purchased for $60 for both children and adults. This ticket includes a general ticket to Super Bowl Experience which is required for entry into the event. SBXTRA wristbands are valid for the entire day of issue beginning with the time slot that you purchased. Everyone in your party using SBXTRA must have an SBXTRA wristband. Only 50 SBXTRA wristbands are available each hour. Please do not attempt to pick up your SBXTRA wristband prior to the time slot that you purchase it for.

SBXOT

SBXOT is a multi-use ticket, good to use for multiple days of fun at the Super Bowl Experience! SBXOT tickets are scannable every day Super Bowl Experience is open except for Saturday (2/1).

Hours of operation:

Saturday, January 25 10 AM - 10 PM

Sunday, January 26 10 AM - 8 PM

Monday, January 27 CLOSED

Tuesday, January 28 CLOSED

Wednesday, January 29 3 PM - 8 PM

Thursday, January 30 3 PM - 10 PM

Friday, January 31 10 AM - 10 PM

Saturday, February 1 10 AM - 10 PM

For more information on the event and updates on other Super Bowl LIV celebrations, fans may visit SuperBowl.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.