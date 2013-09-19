Thursday night preview: Kansas City Chiefs' tall task

Even the team's depth is impressive. Rotational linemen like Mike DeVito and Tyson Jackson are solid. New defensive coordinator Bob Sutton has been a lot more creative using all this talent than Romeo Crennel was last season. They will test Michael Vick and company, but they also won't be able to substitute much because the Eagles are tied for the league lead in players per second on offense. (They run a play every 23.2 seconds.)