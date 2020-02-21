Mock Draft

Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Trades shake up Round 1

Published: Feb 21, 2020 at 01:59 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

I love the NFL Scouting Combine and I'm not afraid to admit it.

Not just because it's a week-long convention of NFL coaches, front office managers, scouts and media members -- though I do like seeing old and new friends in wonderfully compact downtown Indianapolis.

I actually enjoy watching the superb athleticism of the young men trying to impress hundreds of evaluators sitting in Lucas Oil Stadium. Call it the "Underwear Olympics" if you must, but I appreciate the effort given by these prospects reaching for their dreams.

It's always interesting to create a mock draft before the event and then get to see how certain individuals improve their draft stock. Yes, prospects should primarily be graded on their game film and how they were viewed by their teammates and coaches, but that shouldn't discount the impact their performance in Indy has on their overall evaluation.

The combine is great at providing tiebreakers for prospects with similar film grades. And remember, college football players do not play against equal levels of competition. Viewing their athleticism (as well as interviews, medicals and other tests to which we do not have access) helps teams sort out similarly talented prospects who might not have many common opponents. Players might also be asked to perform different tasks on an NFL field (within different schemes) than they did in college, so comparing their relative movement skills helps sort them into different tiers.

So below is one scenario of how the first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft could play out in April prior to the knowledge gained at the combine. (I'll have my mock 3.0 for you shortly after the event).

I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.

Round 1

Pick
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
LSU · QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

The Ohio native comes home to provide the leadership required to lift this franchise out of the doldrums.

Pick
2
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
2020
Chase Young
Chase Young
Ohio State · DE

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The shocker here could be Washington giving away Dwayne Haskins after one year like the Cardinals did with Josh Rosen. Barring that move, Ron Rivera and Co. pick Young to attack opponents' quarterbacks.

Pick
3
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama · QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. Tua wants to play in Miami and the Dolphins should want Tua's accuracy from the pocket. If his medical checks are satisfactory, it would not be a surprise to see Miami trade up to avoid losing the young passer to the ChargersPanthersRaiders or Colts.

Pick
4
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert
Oregon · QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS. In the 2016, '17 and '18 drafts, three teams pulled off trades to get a future signal-caller. Philip Rivers' departure means the Chargers are in the market, and there are multiple teams also in the hunt for Herbert's services.

Pick
5
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020
Jeff Okudah
Jeff Okudah
Ohio State · CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Detroit, at No. 3 overall, is in a great spot to grab multiple quality draft picks because several QB-needy teams could be looking to move up to get their guy. In this mock, I see the Lions moving down to No. 5 in exchange for a first- and second-rounder from Miami this year as well as an early-round 2021 pick. Detroit gets a hefty bounty and still lands Okudah, the outstanding corner the franchise might've taken in the original draft slot.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
2020
Mekhi Becton
Mekhi Becton
Louisville · T

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS. GM Dave Gettleman moves down two spots to re-gain the third-round pick he sent to the Jets for Leonard Williams, plus a 2021 second-round selection. An additional asset could be included in this deal, as well, like in the Bears- 49ers trade from three years ago, when Chicago gave up two third-rounders and a fourth to move up one spot and select Mitchell Trubisky. The Giants' choice between Becton, Jedrick Wills and Andrew Thomas will be one of the more interesting storylines in the early part of the draft.

Pick
7
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2020
Derrick Brown
Derrick Brown
Auburn · DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Brown would meet a great need for the Panthers up front, as fellow big men Vernon Butler and Gerald McCoy are set to be free agents.

Pick
8
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020
Javon Kinlaw
Javon Kinlaw
South Carolina · DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

Extending D.J. Humphries allows the team to focus on its offensive line later in the draft. The Cards can now pick the top defender on the board to play the 5-technique.

Pick
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020
Isaiah Simmons
Isaiah Simmons
Clemson · LB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

The Jaguars really missed Telvin Smith in 2019. Simmons is a similar player who could fill multiple linebacker spots.

Pick
10
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2020
K'Lavon Chaisson
K'Lavon Chaisson
LSU · EDGE

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. GM Thomas Dimitroff is willing to make a deal for a player he covets. If Chaisson looks fluid in linebacker drills at the combine, the Falcons could consider him a replacement for Vic Beasley or De'Vondre Campbell.

Pick
11
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2020
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma · WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS. It's unclear whether GM John Elway will prefer Lamb or Jerry Jeudy with his top pick, but either way, I could see him jumping ahead of his division rival to land his explosive wideout of choice for Drew Lock.

Pick
12
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2020
Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy
Alabama · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Between Lamb and Jeudy, head coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock would be happy with whichever receiver is available to them at this pick.

Pick
13
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2020
Jacob Eason
Jacob Eason
Washington · QB

School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)

Eason's combine workout could really help him secure a first-round spot. If the ball comes out as well as expected, it will be tough for teams to ignore him.

Pick
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2020
A.J. Epenesa
A.J. Epenesa
Iowa · DE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Even if Shaq Barrett returns, as is expected, the Bucs could use another big body like Epenesa on the defensive line.

Pick
15
New York Jets
New York Jets
2020
Jedrick Wills
Jedrick Wills
Alabama · T

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. Wills lived up to the recruiting hype in 2019, showing nice athleticism in pass pro and destroying his man in the run game. The Jets pick up third- and fourth-round picks from the Broncos in this trade scenario.

Pick
16
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2020
Andrew Thomas
Andrew Thomas
Georgia · T

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. The Browns find a nice value at a position they need to upgrade even after moving down the board. The trade with Atlanta nets them a second-round selection and a late-round "sweetener" pick. I suspect they'll use one of their second-round picks on a receiver if they decide to move Odell Beckham Jr. before or during the draft.

Pick
17
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2020
Xavier McKinney
Xavier McKinney
Alabama · S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Dallas needs to find a playmaker at safety, as the team averaged just over one takeaway per game in 2019 to finish among the lower third of the league in that category.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020
Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
Iowa · T

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Wirfs may get a shot at left tackle for the Dolphins, who traded Laremy Tunsil last year for a bounty.

Pick
19
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2020
Kenneth Murray
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma · LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Murray recognizes plays quickly and attacks with all-out effort. Gruden and Mayock will love his talent.

Pick
20
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020
Cole Kmet
Cole Kmet
Notre Dame · TE

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

Adding the pro-sized, athletic Kmet should aid Nick FolesGardner Minshew or whoever is Plan C at quarterback for the Jaguars.

Pick
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020
Henry Ruggs III
Henry Ruggs III
Alabama · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Ruggs could become the new DeSean Jackson-type deep threat for the Eagles' offense.

Pick
22
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2020
Cesar Ruiz
Cesar Ruiz
Michigan · C

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

The Bills' guard play was less than stellar in 2019. Ruiz started at guard early in his career at Michigan, but moved to center with Ben Bredeson and Michael Onwenu manning either side of him.

Pick
23
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2020
Jordan Love
Jordan Love
Utah State · QB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PATRIOTS. If Matt Rhule liked Charlie Brewer -- the passer who showed ability to make plays with his feet during Rhule's three years at Baylor -- he's going to love Love. The Panthers could probably convince the Patriots to move out of the first round for a 2021 second-rounder, as Washington did with Indy last year in order to draft Montez Sweat.

Pick
24
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2020
Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk
Arizona State · WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

Drew Brees recently announced he'll be returning in 2020. Giving him Aiyuk to pair with Michael Thomas would be dangerous for opposing defenses.

Pick
25
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2020
Trevon Diggs
Trevon Diggs
Alabama · CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

I just love the idea of the Diggs brothers battling in Vikings practices. (Of course, that would require big brother Stefon staying put.) The elder Diggs might win a bunch early, but Trevon will eventually learn his tricks.

Pick
26
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020
Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins
Clemson · WR

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. With Higgins in the fold, Kenny Golladay should have more freedom downfield.

Pick
27
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020
Ross Blacklock
Ross Blacklock
TCU · DT

School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)

Free agency could gut the Seahawks' front four. Blacklock is an active player with a mean streak that would fit in right away.

Pick
28
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2020
Yetur Gross-Matos
Yetur Gross-Matos
Penn State · EDGE

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

If Matt Judon does not return to the Ravens, the team could replace one No. 99 with another.

Pick
29
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2020
Josh Jones
Josh Jones
Houston · T

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

The Titans will want a tough-minded right tackle to replace free agent Jack Conklin if he changes addresses. Jones plays nasty and could easily swing to that side of the line.

Pick
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2020
Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen
LSU · LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Queen fills a big hole in the middle of the Packers' defense, assuming they lose Blake Martinez in free agency.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2020
Grant Delpit
Grant Delpit
LSU · S

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Delpit's combine workout will be huge -- a good performance may allow teams to overlook some of the missed plays that put a damper on his draft stock last year.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2020
D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift
Georgia · RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

I don't even want to think about how good the Chiefs' offense will be with Swift in the fold.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks select Malik Willis; Travon Walker first defender selected

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine and the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade news, Lance Zierlein reveals his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Who goes No. 1 overall? Who do the Seahawks take with the first-round pick they will acquire from the Broncos? Check out the full rundown, 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Panthers take first QB off the board at No. 6 overall

Three teams select quarterbacks in Bucky Brooks' new forecast for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers making the first move for a passer. Check out the full projection for picks 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen

The Bills are among five teams that select wide receivers in Daniel Jeremiah's new mock draft. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bears reunite former Ohio State WR with Justin Fields in Round 2

The Bears reunite QB Justin Fields with one of his Ohio State teammates in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers add WR in Round 3

The Packers add a pass-catcher from the FCS in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Five trades, five QBs selected in Round 1

Five trades shake up the first round in Chad Reuter's first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers and Steelers moving up to land quarterbacks. Check out the forecast for Rounds 1-3.
news

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now

Is Kenny Pickett or Matt Corral the first quarterback selected in Cynthia Frelund's analytics-driven mock? Check out each pick from 1 to 32.
news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two trades; Bucs, Steelers find successors to Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger

Two trades mark Round 1 in Lance Zierlein's first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Steelers moving up to select the second quarterback off the board. Check out his forecast for picks 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral only QBs selected in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks has just two quarterbacks coming off the board. On the other hand, six receivers hear their names called. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis among 3 QBs taken in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has three quarterbacks going in Round 1 -- but only one coming off the board within the top 10 picks. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

2021 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Packers scoop up WR Tutu Atwell for Aaron Rodgers in third round

With Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. Will the Packers' third-round selection of a wide receiver help smooth things over with Aaron Rodgers?
news

2021 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Buccaneers snag quarterback Kyle Trask in second round

With Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the second round, the Bucs take a QB to apprentice under Tom Brady, while the Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes another weapon and some protection.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW