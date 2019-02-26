Three-round 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Round 3 TE for Cowboys

Each year, I find myself reaching an irrational level of excitement about the arrival of the NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network).

While some complain that the event takes a measure of athletic ability that doesn't always translate once the pads are on, I view it as a chance to get as many of the top prospects as possible in one place at the same time. Now, teams can't afford to use draft picks on unproductive players lacking competitive spirit and physicality, even if they test well in Indy -- their film and recommendations from coaches are still the keys to their evaluation. However, seeing the physical tools for each player in direct comparison to their peers is also part of the projection process -- one that should not be overlooked.

General managers, scouts and coaches also get a chance to talk to prospects during combine interviews and watch them interact with coaches on the field. The combine is a non-contact event, but league personnel will take away something about the competitiveness of each player based on his willingness to listen attentively and give full effort in the drills.

This mock draft is only one possible scenario for how things will play out once picks are being made in April, using the information we have heading into the combine. The 102 selections listed here take into account team needs at this very moment, as well as the talent of the prospects. Free agency, which begins on March 13, will obviously alter the outlook for each organization.

Round 3

Rank
65
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2019
Kaleb McGary
Kaleb McGary
Washington · T

McGary can start for the Cardinals at right tackle in 2019.

Rank
66
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2019
Bobby Okereke
Bobby Okereke
Stanford · LB

If Okereke is still available here, the Raiders can acquire the intelligent and athletic second-level defender they need to lead their defense.

Rank
67
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2019
Anthony Nelson
Anthony Nelson
Iowa · DE

The Niners need depth on the edge and Nelson will provide hustle and strength off the bench as a rookie, growing into a bigger role in time.

Rank
68
New York Jets
New York Jets
2019
Dre'Mont Jones
Dre'Mont Jones
Ohio State · DT

Jones' best NFL position could be 5-technique, a position at which the Jets may need more bodies if they lose players in free agency.

Rank
69
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2019
Damien Harris
Damien Harris
Alabama · RB

[Leonard Fournette](/player/leonardfournette/2557973/profile)'s had his issues, [Carlos Hyde](/player/carloshyde/2543743/profile) seems to be in decline and [T.J. Yeldon](/player/t.j.yeldon/2552471/profile)'s contract is expiring, so the Jags may need to find depth at the running back position.

Rank
70
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2019
Tre Lamar
Tre Lamar
Clemson · LB

Lamar will help patrol in the middle of the Tampa Bay defense.

Rank
71
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2019
Mecole Hardman
Mecole Hardman
Georgia · WR

The Broncos' return game was one of the worst in the league in 2018. Hardman, a likely combine star, will bring explosiveness on special teams initially and then could become a big-time receiving threat.

Rank
72
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2019
Isaac Nauta
Isaac Nauta
Georgia · TE

[Tyler Eifert](/player/tylereifert/2540148/profile), [Tyler Kroft](/player/tylerkroft/2552586/profile), and [C.J. Uzomah](/player/c.j.uzomah/2552559/profile) are all free agents. It's unclear if any of them will return, so it's Nauta stretch to think this underutilized receiver at Georgia could be a nice target for [Andy Dalton](/player/andydalton/2495143/profile) in 2019.

Rank
73
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2019
Chase Winovich
Chase Winovich
Michigan · EDGE

OK, I admit to placing Winovich here because his last name is similar to Rob Ninkovich, the former Patriots edge player. But hey -- the Patriots could use another versatile outside defender, so why not?

Rank
74
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2019
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
Stanford · WR

Arcega-Whiteside could significantly improve his draft status by testing well at the combine. If he doesn't, a team will still understand that his ability to fight for the ball in traffic will help him succeed at the next level.

Rank
75
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2019
Darnell Savage
Darnell Savage
Maryland · S

Savage is a very good coverage safety who can tackle in space and create turnovers. I won't be shocked if he goes anywhere from the mid-second round to the mid-third round.

Rank
76
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2019
Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill
Virginia · S

Thornhill is an experienced and versatile player who could step into a starting free safety role for Washington.

Rank
77
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2019
Ugo Amadi
Ugo Amadi
Oregon · CB

The release of nickelback Captain Munnerlyn leaves a spot open in the Panthers' secondary. Amadi has the skills to excel in that role.

Rank
78
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2019
Charles Omenihu
Charles Omenihu
Texas · DE

Omenihu could become a strong two-way end for the Dolphins, possessing the strength to play the run and motor to attack quarterbacks.

Rank
79
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2019
David Montgomery
David Montgomery
Iowa State · RB

The Falcons could use a powerful back if Tevin Coleman does not return. Montgomery fits the bill.

Rank
80
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2019
Tyler Roemer
Tyler Roemer
San Diego State · T

Signing Greg Robinson to a one-year deal to play left tackle made sense. However, finding a future starter like Roemer (albeit with some baggage) in the mid-third may be too much value for GM John Dorsey to pass up.

Rank
81
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2019
Michael Deiter
Michael Deiter
Wisconsin · G

Minnesota's interior offensive line struggled last season. Deiter will protect quarterback Kirk Cousins and create holes for running back Dalvin Cook.

Rank
82
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2019
B.J. Autry
B.J. Autry
Jacksonville State · G

The Titans add a potential starter at left guard who can replace Quinton Spain if he departs in free agency.

Rank
83
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2019
Terrill Hanks
Terrill Hanks
New Mexico State · LB

Hanks did not get much pub playing in Las Cruces, but he nonetheless will upgrade the Steelers' interior defense.

Rank
84
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2019
L.J. Collier
L.J. Collier
TCU · DE

Even if the Seahawks do retain impending free agent Frank Clark, they will likely seek additional pass-rush help in this draft. Collier's power on the outside was largely unheralded during the season, but teams are starting to notice his prowess.

Rank
85
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2019
Deionte Thompson
Deionte Thompson
Alabama · S

Thompson will not be working out at the combine due to a wrist injury. If he is available in the third round, like former teammate Ronnie Harrison was in 2018, the Ravens have found themselves a bargain replacement for Eric Weddle (if the team parts with him this offseason).

Rank
86
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2019
Amani Hooker
Amani Hooker
Iowa · S

If Tyrann Mathieu does not re-sign with the Texans, Hooker could take over those playmaking responsibilities in the box and in coverage.

Rank
87
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2019
Joejuan Williams
Joejuan Williams
Vanderbilt · CB

The Bears add another corner here if they do not re-sign nickel Bryce Callahan, who is coming off a broken foot suffered late in the year.

Rank
88
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2019
Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders
Penn State · RB

[Kerryon Johnson](https://www.nfl.com/prospects/kerryon-johnson?id=32462018-0002-5600-5225-62a270a0dee0) missed six games due to injury last season and [LeGarrette Blount](/player/legarretteblount/497149/profile) is due to become a free agent. Sanders was a bit underrated after following [Saquon Barkley](https://www.nfl.com/prospects/saquon-barkley?id=32462018-0002-5599-01e7-82f405a9a7e5) at PSU -- a big showing at the combine will bring him into the forefront.

Rank
89
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2019
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Johnson
Buffalo · WR

[Andrew Luck](/player/andrewluck/2533031/profile) needs more reliable receivers when teams bracket [T.Y. Hilton](/player/t.y.hilton/2532865/profile). Johnson should become just that for the [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND), as he is one of the more pro-ready pass catchers in the class.

Rank
90
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2019
Foster Moreau
Foster Moreau
LSU · TE

[Dak Prescott](/player/dakprescott/2555260/profile) missed former third-round pick Jason Witten during 2018. Another former SEC tight end, Moreau has the athleticism and blocking ability necessary to be a starter in the league for a long time.

Rank
91
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2019
Greg Gaines
Greg Gaines
Washington · DT

The Chargers don't have many bodies on the defensive line. Gaines possesses the ability to hold up against double teams as well as collapse the pocket with foot quickness and strong hands.

Rank
92
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2019
Corey Ballentine
Corey Ballentine
Washburn · CB

A team has doubled up on cornerbacks in the first three rounds in 15 of the last 20 drafts. The Chiefs need to bolster their depth at the position, and Ballentine brings athleticism and tenacity in coverage.

Rank
93
New York Jets
New York Jets
2019
Tytus Howard
Tytus Howard
Alabama State · T

Howard proved at the Senior Bowl that he is worthy of a Day 2 pick.

Rank
94
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2019
Lonnie Johnson
Lonnie Johnson
Kentucky · CB

The Rams' secondary struggled at times during 2018. Plus, Sam Shields is due to become a free agent, while Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are a year away from the open market.

Rank
95
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2019
Justin Layne
Justin Layne
Michigan State · CB

Layne has intriguing size. Displaying agility and speed at the combine will push him up draft boards.

Rank
96
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2019
Ben Powers
Ben Powers
Oklahoma · G

Powers could step into the left guard spot if multiple veteran free-agent linemen go elsewhere in the spring.

Rank
97
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2019
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
Ohio State · WR

McLaurin's speed, improving hands and special teams prowess will earn him fans in Foxborough.

Rank
98
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2019
Khalen Saunders
Khalen Saunders
Western Illinois · DT

Saunders may be asked to contribute immediately, depending on how Jacksonville manages its roster this offseason.

Rank
99
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2019
Malik Gant
Malik Gant
Marshall · S

[Lamarcus Joyner](/player/lamarcusjoyner/2543492/profile) is due to become a free agent, so the [Rams](/teams/losangelesrams/profile?team=LA) might need to address the safety position alongside 2017 third-round pick [John Johnson](/player/johnjohnson/2558183/profile) III. Gant is a physical player who pops off the tape.

Rank
100
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2019
Oshane Ximines
Oshane Ximines
Old Dominion · EDGE

The retirement of Julius Peppers means the Panthers need to find young pass-rush talent in this draft. Ximines is a promising rush end who presents power and quickness off the edge.

Rank
101
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2019
Yodny Cajuste
Yodny Cajuste
West Virginia · T

If Cajuste tests well in Indy, he could go higher. He is a good value as a swing tackle prospect at this point in the draft.

Rank
102
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2019
Jalen Jelks
Jalen Jelks
Oregon · EDGE

[Terrell Suggs](/player/terrellsuggs/2505660/profile) and [Za'Darius Smith](/player/za'dariussmith/2552279/profile) are impending free agents. Adding Jelks to a mix that includes another third-round pick, [Tim Williams](/player/timwilliams/2557841/profile), could set the team up well for the future.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

