Three-round 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Kyler Murray to Jaguars

Each year, I find myself reaching an irrational level of excitement about the arrival of the NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network).

While some complain that the event takes a measure of athletic ability that doesn't always translate once the pads are on, I view it as a chance to get as many of the top prospects as possible in one place at the same time. Now, teams can't afford to use draft picks on unproductive players lacking competitive spirit and physicality, even if they test well in Indy -- their film and recommendations from coaches are still the keys to their evaluation. However, seeing the physical tools for each player in direct comparison to their peers is also part of the projection process -- one that should not be overlooked.

General managers, scouts and coaches also get a chance to talk to prospects during combine interviews and watch them interact with coaches on the field. The combine is a non-contact event, but league personnel will take away something about the competitiveness of each player based on his willingness to listen attentively and give full effort in the drills.

This mock draft is only one possible scenario for how things will play out once picks are being made in April, using the information we have heading into the combine. The 102 selections listed here take into account team needs at this very moment, as well as the talent of the prospects. Free agency, which begins on March 13, will obviously alter the outlook for each organization.

PICK 1 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

If Josh Rosen really is head coach Kliff Kingsbury's guy at QB, then picking the best player in the draft makes sense here.

PICK 2 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Williams and DeForest Buckner will cause major headaches for opposing offenses.

PICK 3 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

Not only is Allen a fantastic pass rusher, but he can move in space well to make plays against the run and in coverage.

PICK 4 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Even though Gary had just 3.5 sacks for the Wolverines this year, he will be a powerful asset for the Raiders on the edge.

PICK 5 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

If I were projecting trades, I'd move Jacksonville or Miami into this spot so they could get their favorite quarterback. The Bucs could then nab their new bell-cow back in Jacobs with one of those later selections.

PICK 6 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Haskins is a pocket passer who can effectively move the Giants' offense after 2019, the final year of Eli Manning's contract.

PICK 7 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

The Jaguars tried the prototype prospect in Blake Bortles; now they take a strong-armed and athletic passer who will present big problems for opposing defenses.

PICK 8 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Ferrell's length and motor give him a real chance to be an excellent three-down player at the next level.

PICK 9 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Hockenson will be a welcome addition to Buffalo's offense as a safety valve for second-year quarterback Josh Allen and a devastating blocker for the running game.

PICK 10 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

Denver must improve the offensive line so Joe Flacco can be at his best. Taylor's power combines with Garett Bolles' toughness to form strong bookends on the line.

PICK 11 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Bengals' pass defense was poor in 2018 so the team needs a playmaker like Williams in the secondary.

PICK 12 Jachai Polite - Edge School: Florida | Year: Junior

The Packers could part ways with free-agent-to-be Clay Matthews. Their need for an explosive pass rusher is paramount.

PICK 13 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

It appears Ryan Tannehill is on the way out. The Dolphins could trade up to ensure they get the new signal-caller they want, whether it is Lock, Murray, or Haskins.

PICK 14 Jonah Williams - OG School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Falcons line up Williams at guard to help in pass pro and bring some balance to an offense that ranked 27th in rushing yards.

PICK 15 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

The Redskins expect Alex Smith to miss the 2019 season. Jones should grade well in team interviews. Throwing well during workouts could cement his spot in the first round.

PICK 16 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

Fourteen years after selecting Thomas Davis in the middle of the first round, they find his replacement in the rangy White.

PICK 17 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

Oliver's combine performance is key to his draft stock. If he is longer and bigger than expected, then he will go high. If not, he will end up a mid-first-round bargain for someone willing to trust the film more than than the tape measure.

PICK 18 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Wilkins really should go higher, as he is an athletic player with scheme versatility -- and has the sort of positive character every team wants in their first-round pick. We'll see if a strong combine forces teams to ignore other roster needs to bring him in.

PICK 19 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Sweat's a strong and steady outside performer who will help 2018 second-round pick Harold Landry replace the retired Brian Orakpo and free-agent-to-be Derrick Morgan, should he depart.

PICK 20 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Antonio Brown has said goodbye to Steeler Nation. Marquise would be a nice fit, using his speed and quickness to elude defenders as Antonio did in Pittsburgh for nine years.

PICK 21 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Assuming Earl Thomas does not return to Seattle in 2019, Abram steps in Day 1 as a leader and playmaker.

PICK 22 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

If Metcalf's medical history is not an issue, he could go higher due to his ability to make big plays downfield. For now, I'll say the Ravens take a shot on a potential home run hitter for Lamar Jackson following the release of Michael Crabtree.

PICK 23 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

Dillard's smallish build (for a tackle) and unwavering ability to protect his quarterback will remind Texans fans of long-time starter Duane Brown.

PICK 24 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

Free agency could raid Oakland's talent at cornerback. Baker brings consistency and competitive fire to the position.

PICK 25 Kelvin Harmon - WR School: N.C. State | Year: Junior

The Eagles' receiving corps could look completely different in 2019 between the loss and gain of free agents and picking up a young playmaker like Harmon.

PICK 26 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior

GM Chris Ballard says his team must continue to improve up front. Lawrence will be tough to move from the middle of the Colts' D-line.

PICK 27 Chris Lindstrom - OG School: Boston College | Year: Senior

New Oakland GM Mike Mayock taps a hard-nosed player from his alma mater to bolster the offensive line.

PICK 28 Dalton Risner - OT School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

New England exposed the right side of the Chargers' line in the Divisional Round. Risner is not massive, but he's tough to beat and could play multiple positions.

PICK 29 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Murphy is slight but is not afraid to mix it up with larger receivers and is a willing hitter.

PICK 30 Irv Smith Jr. - TE School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Jimmy Graham will likely be back in Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers needs another playmaker at the tight end position.

PICK 31 Jaylon Ferguson - Edge School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

Ferguson's pass-rush ability makes him a good fit for the Rams if they don't retain Dante Fowler.

PICK 32 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

The Patriots are willing to take chances on players with medical issues ( Rob Gronkowski, Marcus Cannon, etc.). Simmons' ACL tear may not be a deal-breaker for them.

