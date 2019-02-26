Three-round 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: QB for Patriots in Round 2

Each year, I find myself reaching an irrational level of excitement about the arrival of the NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network).

While some complain that the event takes a measure of athletic ability that doesn't always translate once the pads are on, I view it as a chance to get as many of the top prospects as possible in one place at the same time. Now, teams can't afford to use draft picks on unproductive players lacking competitive spirit and physicality, even if they test well in Indy -- their film and recommendations from coaches are still the keys to their evaluation. However, seeing the physical tools for each player in direct comparison to their peers is also part of the projection process -- one that should not be overlooked.

General managers, scouts and coaches also get a chance to talk to prospects during combine interviews and watch them interact with coaches on the field. The combine is a non-contact event, but league personnel will take away something about the competitiveness of each player based on his willingness to listen attentively and give full effort in the drills.

This mock draft is only one possible scenario for how things will play out once picks are being made in April, using the information we have heading into the combine. The 102 selections listed here take into account team needs at this very moment, as well as the talent of the prospects. Free agency, which begins on March 13, will obviously alter the outlook for each organization.

Round 2

PICK 33 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Bush's lack of size could keep him out of the first round, though it shouldn't because he'll be a strong player inside or outside at the next level.

PICK 34 Nasir Adderley - S School: Delaware | Year: Senior

Adderley would be a good replacement if Clayton Geathers leaves as a free agent.

PICK 35 Riley Ridley - WR School: Georgia | Year: Junior

If Ridley falls to the second round, he'll be a Michael Thomas-type value because his route-running skills and agility after the catch are second to none in this draft class.

PICK 36 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - S School: Florida | Year: Junior

Gardner is similar to Niners free agent Jimmie Ward, presenting the skills to play nickel or free safety.

PICK 37 Erik McCoy - C School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

McCoy will be a sturdy and steady presence for any quarterback the Giants go with in 2019 and beyond.

PICK 38 Cody Ford - OG School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Ford will be a powerful guard for the Jaguars, moving the line of scrimmage with his size and strength.

PICK 39 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior

Tampa Bay needs a young rush linebacker like Burns on the edge in pass-rush situations.

PICK 40 Greg Little - OT School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Even though Little played left tackle at Ole Miss, he could plug in on the right side for the Bills as a rookie.

PICK 41 Trayvon Mullen - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior

The Broncos could lose multiple cornerbacks in free agency. This would be a nice value.

PICK 42 Mack Wilson - LB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Cincinnati's linebacker corps is in flux with veterans Preston Brown and Vincent Rey as potential free agent losses.

PICK 43 Julian Love - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

Detroit adds a pass-breakup machine to a secondary that had just seven interceptions and gave up a passer rating of 102.7 in 2018.

PICK 44 David Edwards - OT School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

Edwards could either be a backup in 2019 or step in right away if necessary.

PICK 45 Jerry Tillery - DT School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Atlanta finds a powerful tackle to pair with Grady Jarrett, assuming they can re-sign their veteran star.

PICK 46 N'Keal Harry - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Junior

Harry has as much to gain from a strong combine as any player in the class. Even if he doesn't run well, though, his size and strong hands should make him a regular threat at the next level.

PICK 47 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

The Panthers drafted Ryan Kalil 12 years ago in the second round. Bradbury's similar skill set should make this an easy call for Carolina to replace their veteran.

PICK 48 Devin Singletary - RB School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Junior

Singletary's ability to cut on the move and power through tackles will serve him well on Sundays. Though impending free agent Frank Gore ran well in 2018, he ended the year on injured reserve and the Dolphins may want to find a younger back.

PICK 49 Parris Campbell - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

Campbell stays in Ohio to use his speed and improving route-running skills for the Baker Mayfield-led offense.

PICK 50 Taylor Rapp - S School: Washington | Year: Junior

Harrison Smith gets a running mate with a similar passion for the game. This could be a strong pair to lead the secondary for the next few years.

PICK 51 Alize Mack - TE School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)

Luke Stocker could leave as a free agent and Marcus Mariota needs as many talented receiving threats around him as possible.

PICK 52 Darrell Henderson - RB School: Memphis | Year: Junior

James Conner did a great job for Pittsburgh in 2018, but Henderson would be a great complement in the backfield.

PICK 53 Joe Jackson - Edge School: Miami | Year: Junior

Youth comes to the Eagles' pass rush in Jackson, who can hold the edge and turn the corner to reach the quarterback.

PICK 54 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior

Houston's cornerback situation is in flux due to several veteran free agents being on the market. Ya-Sin played one year of major college football but has the short memory and physicality to succeed in the NFL.

PICK 55 Renell Wren - DT School: Arizona State | Year: Senior (RS)

Wren's powerful arms and off-the-ball quickness will make him a regular contributor (or starter) for the Texans early on.

PICK 56 Ryan Finley - QB School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Finley's efficiency could make him a nice fit behind Tom Brady for the next couple of years (or more).

PICK 57 Deebo Samuel - WR School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)

In 14 of the last 20 drafts, at least one team has selected two receivers in the first three rounds. The Eagles are a prime candidate to continue this trend if they don't address the position in free agency.

PICK 58 A.J. Brown - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

Jerry Jones finds a potential value in Brown, who can join forces with Amari Cooper.

PICK 59 Amani Oruwariye - CB School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

Pierre Desir will get top dollar value as a free agent, so the Colts may tap a second-round prospect to fill his shoes.

PICK 60 David Long - LB School: West Virginia | Year: Junior (RS)

Long takes over for Denzel Perryman in the middle of the Chargers' second line of defense.

PICK 61 Elijah Holyfield - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Holyfield and Damien Williams will form an excellent duo to complement Patrick Mahomes' passing attack.

PICK 62 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Fant is a value pick at a position of need for the Saints. It's key to build Drew Brees' arsenal for another run at the Super Bowl.

PICK 63 Zach Allen - Edge School: Boston College | Year: Senior

Allen steps in as an active five-technique for the Chiefs if Allen Bailey does not return in 2019.

PICK 64 Jace Sternberger - TE School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

Whether or not Rob Gronkowski returns in 2019, Tom Brady will appreciate having this athletic pass catcher at his command.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.