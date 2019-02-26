Three-round 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: QB for Patriots in Round 2

Published: Feb 26, 2019 at 04:22 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Each year, I find myself reaching an irrational level of excitement about the arrival of the NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network).

While some complain that the event takes a measure of athletic ability that doesn't always translate once the pads are on, I view it as a chance to get as many of the top prospects as possible in one place at the same time. Now, teams can't afford to use draft picks on unproductive players lacking competitive spirit and physicality, even if they test well in Indy -- their film and recommendations from coaches are still the keys to their evaluation. However, seeing the physical tools for each player in direct comparison to their peers is also part of the projection process -- one that should not be overlooked.

General managers, scouts and coaches also get a chance to talk to prospects during combine interviews and watch them interact with coaches on the field. The combine is a non-contact event, but league personnel will take away something about the competitiveness of each player based on his willingness to listen attentively and give full effort in the drills.

This mock draft is only one possible scenario for how things will play out once picks are being made in April, using the information we have heading into the combine. The 102 selections listed here take into account team needs at this very moment, as well as the talent of the prospects. Free agency, which begins on March 13, will obviously alter the outlook for each organization.

Round 2

Rank
33
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2019
Devin Bush
Devin Bush
Michigan · LB

Bush's lack of size could keep him out of the first round -- though it shouldn't, as he'll be a strong player inside or outside at the next level.

Rank
34
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2019
Nasir Adderley
Nasir Adderley
Delaware · S

Adderley would be a good replacement if Clayton Geathers leaves as a free agent.

Rank
35
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2019
Riley Ridley
Riley Ridley
Georgia · WR

If Ridley falls to the second round, he'll be a Michael Thomas-type value because his route-running skills and agility after the catch are second to none in this draft class.

Rank
36
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2019
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Florida · S

Gardner is similar to Niners free agent Jimmie Ward, presenting the skills to play nickel or free safety.

Rank
37
New York Giants
New York Giants
2019
Erik McCoy
Erik McCoy
Texas A&M · C

McCoy will be a sturdy and steady presence for any quarterback the Giants go with in 2019 and beyond.

Rank
38
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2019
Cody Ford
Cody Ford
Oklahoma · G

Ford will be a powerful guard for the Jaguars, moving the line of scrimmage with his size and strength.

Rank
39
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2019
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Florida State · EDGE

Tampa Bay needs a young rush linebacker like Burns on the edge in pass-rush situations.

Rank
40
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2019
Greg Little
Greg Little
Mississippi · T

Even though Little played left tackle at Ole Miss, he could plug in on the right side for the Bills as a rookie.

Rank
41
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2019
Trayvon Mullen
Trayvon Mullen
Clemson · CB

The Broncos could lose multiple cornerbacks in free agency. This would be a nice value.

Rank
42
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2019
Mack Wilson
Mack Wilson
Alabama · LB

Cincinnati's linebacker corps is in flux with veterans Preston Brown and Vincent Rey as potential free-agent losses.

Rank
43
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2019
Julian Love
Julian Love
Notre Dame · CB

Detroit adds a pass-breakup machine to a secondary that had just seven interceptions and gave up a passer rating of 102.7 in 2018.

Rank
44
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2019
David Edwards
David Edwards
Wisconsin · T

Edwards could either be a backup in 2019 or step in right away if necessary.

Rank
45
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2019
Jerry Tillery
Jerry Tillery
Notre Dame · DT

The Falcons find a powerful tackle to pair with Grady Jarrett, assuming they can re-sign their veteran star.

Rank
46
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2019
N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry
Arizona State · WR

Harry has as much to gain from a strong combine as any player in the class. Even if he doesn't run well, though, his size and strong hands should make him a regular threat at the next level.

Rank
47
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2019
Garrett Bradbury
Garrett Bradbury
N.C. State · C

The Panthers drafted Ryan Kalil 12 years ago in the second round. Bradbury's similar skill set should make this an easy call for Carolina to replace the veteran.

Rank
48
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2019
Devin Singletary
Devin Singletary
Florida Atlantic · RB

Singletary's ability to cut on the move and power through tackles will serve him well on Sundays. Though impending free agent Frank Gore ran well in 2018, he ended the year on injured reserve and the Dolphins may want to find a younger back.

Rank
49
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2019
Parris Campbell
Parris Campbell
Ohio State · WR

Campbell stays in Ohio to use his speed and improving route-running skills for the Baker Mayfield-led offense.

Rank
50
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2019
Taylor Rapp
Taylor Rapp
Washington · S

[Harrison Smith](/player/harrisonsmith/2532948/profile) gets a running mate with a similar passion for the game. This could be a strong pair to lead the secondary for the next few years.

Rank
51
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2019
Alize Mack
Alize Mack
Notre Dame · TE

[Luke Stocker](/player/lukestocker/2495234/profile) could leave as a free agent and [Marcus Mariota](/player/marcusmariota/2552466/profile) needs as many talented receiving threats around him as possible.

Rank
52
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2019
Darrell Henderson
Darrell Henderson
Memphis · RB

[James Conner](/player/jamesconner/2557978/profile) did a great job for Pittsburgh in 2018, but Henderson would be a great complement in the backfield.

Rank
53
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2019
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson
Miami · DE

Youth comes to the Eagles' pass rush in Jackson, who can hold the edge and turn the corner to reach the quarterback.

Rank
54
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2019
Rock Ya-Sin
Rock Ya-Sin
Temple · CB

Houston's cornerback situation is in flux due to several veteran free agents being on the market. Ya-Sin played just one year of major college football, but has the short memory and physicality to succeed in the NFL.

Rank
55
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2019
Renell Wren
Renell Wren
Arizona State · DT

Wren's powerful arms and off-the-ball quickness will make him a regular contributor (or starter) for the Texans early on.

Rank
56
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2019
Ryan Finley
Ryan Finley
N.C. State · QB

Finley's efficiency could make him a nice fit behind Tom Brady for the next couple of years (or more).

Rank
57
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2019
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
South Carolina · WR

In 14 of the last 20 drafts, at least one team has selected two receivers in the first three rounds. The Eagles are a prime candidate to continue this trend if they don't address the position in free agency.

Rank
58
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2019
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
Mississippi · WR

Jerry Jones finds a potential value in Brown, who can join forces with Amari Cooper.

Rank
59
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2019
Amani Oruwariye
Amani Oruwariye
Penn State · CB

[Pierre Desir](/player/pierredesir/2543811/profile) will get top-dollar value as a free agent, so the [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) may tap a second-round prospect to fill his shoes.

Rank
60
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2019
David Long
David Long
West Virginia · LB

Long takes over for Denzel Perryman in the middle of the Chargers' second line of defense.

Rank
61
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2019
Elijah Holyfield
Elijah Holyfield
Georgia · RB

Holyfield and Damien Williams will form an excellent duo to complement Patrick Mahomes' passing attack.

Rank
62
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2019
Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Iowa · TE

Fant is a value pick at a position of need for the Saints. It's key to build Drew Brees' arsenal for another run at the Super Bowl.

Rank
63
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2019
Zach Allen
Zach Allen
Boston College · DE

Allen steps in as an active 5-technique for the Chiefs if Allen Bailey does not return in 2019.

Rank
64
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2019
Jace Sternberger
Jace Sternberger
Texas A&M · TE

Whether or not Rob Gronkowski returns in 2019, Tom Brady will appreciate having this athletic pass catcher at his command.

