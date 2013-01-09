Three Green Bay Packers wide receivers miss practice

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that receivers Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Jarrett Boykin missed the session with a string of injuries. The team later confirmed the three receivers did not practice.
It's not entirely clear what's bothering Nelson. He left Saturday night's wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings early, but he told the newspaper that had nothing do with the string of knee and ankle injuries he suffered this season. There's some speculation the wideout is dealing with a tweaked calf.
Cobb's setback is believed to be flu-related. That has been affecting the Packers this month, but the illness is unconfirmed.
We'll know more when the team releases its injury report later Wednesday, but we expect Green Bay to have all its weapons ready for Saturday night's divisonal-round meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.