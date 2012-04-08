Thomas to be limited during Broncos' offseason conditioning

Broncos tight end Julius Thomas, who saw his rookie season ruined by a severe Week 2 ankle injury last September, had surgery to repair ligaments this past week, according to the Denver Post.
Ankle/foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson performed the surgery, according to Thomas' father, Greg. Thomas will begin his recovery as the Broncos are set to open their offseason program April 16, but will be limited to work with the team's training and medical staff as the Broncos go through their offseason conditioning and team workouts over the next two months.
Thomas finished the season with one reception for five yards - against the Bengals, in the game he suffered the injury. He was inactive for 11 games in the regular season in 2011.