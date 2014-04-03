Thomas DeCoud to visit Carolina Panthers

Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
The 2012 Pro Bowl defensive back will visit the Carolina Panthers on Monday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, according to a source. DeCoud previously visited the Detroit Lions, per ESPN.
Godfrey was solid before injuring his Achilles tendon and missing all but two games in 2013. Coach Ron Rivera has been noncommittal about the 28-year-old safety this offseason.
DeCoud, 29, struggled last season, leading to his release. In Carolina, the safety could be a potential low-level signing with good upside, which general manager Dave Gettleman feasted on last offseason before the Panthers' run to the playoffs.
