This week on the 'Dave Dameshek Football Program' ...

As you may or may not be aware, Marc Sessler and I have become regulars on "The Dave Dameshek Fooball Program," available at Shek's blog or on iTunes.
On Tuesday, Marc and I joined Dave and Adam Rank to break down the New York Jets' stinker against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the relative worth of QB kneeldowns, and Peyton Manning's three-pick nightmare against the Atlanta Falcons. There was also some talk about public restroom attendants (the worst) and toll booth collectors (noblemen).
As always, it was a grand ole time. Check it out, and don't forget the "ATL Debate Club," which we'll bring you every Friday from now until the end of days.