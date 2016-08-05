This week in signings: Foles to Chiefs, Hall to Giants

Published: Aug 05, 2016 at 02:00 PM

*Here's a recap of the week in veteran transactions: *

Lance Moore, WR, Atlanta Falcons:Lance Moore has landed back in the NFC South. After a two-year stint in the Rust Belt, the 10-year veteran has signed with the Falcons, the team announced Friday. Moore reportedly worked out for the Chargers earlier this week before San Diego signed fellow veteran James Jones.

Jeron Johnson, S, Kansas City Chiefs: With Eric Berry still far away from Chiefs camp, Kansas City is bringing another safety in for help. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the team will sign former Seahawks and Redskins backstop Jeron Johnson, per a source informed of the move. Johnson was on the team's radar after visiting the Chiefs in March. The 28-year-old safety was released by the Redskins this offseason after playing just 195 snaps for Washington in 2015.

Nick Foles, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs have found veteran quarterback insurance for Alex Smith. The Chiefs signed Foles on Friday after the Cowboys and the Vikings had also extended offers to the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback. Rapoport added Foles will receive $1.75 million this year, not including incentives, according to a source involved with the deal. The Chiefs have an option for 2017 and his salary -- from $6.75 million to $16 million -- is based on his 2016 performance.

Leon Hall, CB, New York Giants:Hall has signed a deal with the Giants that brings the veteran cornerback to the Big Apple, the team announced Thursday. Rapoport reported it's a one-year deal that pays out up to $2 million, per a source informed of the contract.

Dwight Freeney, DE, Atlanta Falcons: Desperately in need of a legitimate pass rusher, the Falcons are bringing in one of the most productive sack artists of the 21st century. Freeney agreed to terms with Atlanta on Tuesday, the team announced. The veteran chose the Falcons over the Bengals, Rapoport reported, via a source with knowledge of the deal.

James Jones, WR, San Diego Chargers: With wide receiver Stevie Johnson set to undergo surgery on a torn meniscus, the Chargers tested out three potential replacements Tuesday. They settled on James Jones. The Chargers signed the long-time Green Bay Packers wideout to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Trent Richardson, RB, free agent: The Trent Richardson roller coaster is screaming back toward Planet Earth. The Ravens on Tuesday waived the former first-round running back in order to sign wide receiver Chuck Jacobs. It's no surprise. Richardson, the former Browns and Colts plodder, couldn't get healthy in time after opening camp on the physically unable to perform list due to a June knee scope.

Reggie Bush, RB, Buffalo Bills: The next phase of Reggie Bush's career will take place in Buffalo. Bush signed a one-year, incentive-laden contract with the Bills, a source with knowledge of the deal told Rapoport. Bush visited the team and passed his physical Monday, Rapoport added, and practiced with the team Tuesday.

