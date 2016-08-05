This week in signings: Foles to Chiefs, Hall to Giants

Jeron Johnson, S, Kansas City Chiefs: With Eric Berry still far away from Chiefs camp, Kansas City is bringing another safety in for help. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the team will sign former Seahawks and Redskins backstop Jeron Johnson, per a source informed of the move. Johnson was on the team's radar after visiting the Chiefs in March. The 28-year-old safety was released by the Redskins this offseason after playing just 195 snaps for Washington in 2015.