This Marshall plan doesn't seem to make sense

4. Mike Brown

There might not be anybody who had more to do with Faulk's success than the owner of the Bengals. Brown passed on Faulk in the 1994 NFL Draft to take Dan Wilkinson. Not that you could blame the Bengals; they did have Harold Green at running back. Faulk would have had an excellent career in Cincinnati, but he was much better off in St. Louis, that's for sure.