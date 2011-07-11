This Marshall plan doesn't seem to make sense

Published: Jul 11, 2011 at 12:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Marshall Faulk will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6, and it was announced on Monday that his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, would present him, which seems a bit strange. I mean, having your agent as a presenter seems logical for Deion Sanders -– only because he is not allowed to induct himself.

But kind of surprising for Faulk, a player I watched from the stands of then-Jack Murphy Stadium playing for San Diego State (and really, any of those SDSU coaches who brought Faulk from Louisiana to the Aztecs should be given credit for allowing him to play running back while all of the other big schools wanted him to play defensive back).

With that in mind, here is a list of guys who would be more fitting to present Faulk than his agent.

And without further ado ...

6. Bill Polian
Talk to any Colts fan and they will tell you that Peyton Manning plays with a bunch of scrubs that he makes better. Thus, if Faulk had played for the Colts his entire career, his numbers would have been dismissed because he was clearly benefiting from playing with Manning. Don't believe me? Well, ask yourself, is Edgerrin James going to the Hall of Fame?

5. The New England guy who taped St. Louis' practices before the Super Bowl
He had to get a pretty good look at Faulk, right? But this also goes to show why Mike Martz wouldn't be a great choice. I mean, how could Martz sit there and explain how great Faulk was when he refused to give him the ball during Super Bowl XXXVI? Seems silly.

4. Mike Brown
There might not be anybody who had more to do with Faulk's success than the owner of the Bengals. Brown passed on Faulk in the 1994 NFL Draft to take Dan Wilkinson. Not that you could blame the Bengals; they did have Harold Green at running back. Faulk would have had an excellent career in Cincinnati, but he was much better off in St. Louis, that's for sure.

3. Rodney Harrison
This seems odd, right? Well, imagine how Faulk's career might have been different had Harrison not rolled into Trent Green's knee (during a preseason game mind you) and opened the door for Kurt Warner. The Green-led St. Louis football club might have been good, but would they have been as good without Warner? The smart money says no. Thus, a debt of thanks to Harrison is owed.

2. Dick Vermeil
If there is one event that is made for a person who cries like a woman watching "The Notebook," it is the Hall of Fame ceremony. And if there is one person who is the best at crying (with apologies to Marty Schottenheimer), it is Vermeil. But for all we know, Faulk might have asked Vermeil, and he might still be sobbing right now.

1. Gino Torretta
This might have been the biggest robbery of a Heisman Trophy in history. Well, other than Reggie Bush refusing to give his back. All Torretta did at Miami (Fla.) in 1992 was lob the ball to his fast receivers and let his defense do the work (kind of like Eli Manning in Super Bowl XLII). Although, with Faulk going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it is easy to see who is getting the last laugh.

Did I miss one? You can send more suggestions via Twitter, and be sure to catch the latest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.
news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.
news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.
news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.
news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.
news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.
news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.
news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.
news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.
news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?
news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.
news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW