Third-grader told Peyton Manning jersey has gang ties

We have a great story for everyone who hasn't come across enough idiocy on this glorious Wednesday.
A third-grade student in Greeley, Colo., was told he couldn't wear a Peyton Manning Denver Broncos jersey to school because, well ...
"They told me I couldn't wear 18 anymore because it's a gang number and I had to take it off," Konnor Vanatta told KDVR-TV in Denver.
The policy apparently doesn't allow six different numbers: 13, 14, 18, 31, 41 and 81. The policy also doesn't allow for common sense.
"I'm pretty upset the schools have come down to this, and I think they need to start paying attention to the education the children are getting rather than what they're wearing," said Konnor's mother, Pam Vanatta.