These NFL stars have a bright future in Hollywood

Manning already has a big head start. No, not because of his commercials. Rather, by pretending that he cares about the Colts while he's standing on the sideline. His ideal role would be the perceived good guy who turns out to be a bad guy, like Craig Kilborn's character in "Old School" or Ben Stiller in "Happy Gilmore."

Suh has had a number of brushes with authority during his short NFL career, so he'd be a perfect choice to play an unorthodox police officer whose temper threatens to ruin his career. He'd be someone you aren't sure if we should be cheering or not because he seems like a good guy but flies off the handle. Of course, Tim Tebow would play Suh's by-the-book partner.

Takeo Spikes

Hollywood is filled with character actors whom you recognize for being in dozens of films but can't place him in a single one. Spikes has a huge head start in this category, playing 14 NFL seasons and never making the playoffs. He's the ultimate "that guy."

Nobody would have more range than Keisel, who could play a wide variety of roles, from Santa Claus to the loner who lives in the woods and whom you think is the villain but really turns out to be the hero in an episode of "Criminal Minds." Of course, he'd be perfect as Bobby's son in "Sons of Anarchy."

Every teen and college flick needs that blonde meathead who's dating and/or mistreating the protagonist's dream girl. You know, the kind of role that nobody has been able to perfect since William Zabka stopped making films. Gronk would be perfect for it. He even has the perfect name: Gronk.

Well, Sanchez has been impersonating a quarterback for quite some time now, so acting is the next logical step.