There's a Seahawks jersey with your name on it, LeBron

This ongoing playful Twitter exchange between Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and NBA star LeBron James might have just reached a new level.
On Wednesday night, Carroll upped the ante in inviting King James to the NFL by tweeting a picture of a No. 1 Seahawks jersey with "LeBron" stitched on the back.
Which means, LeBron, if you really want a shot at the NFL, you're more than welcome to take your talents to Seattle.
Oh, c'mon, who are we kidding? There's no way this is ever going down -- right? -- regardless of how long the NBA lockout lasts or how badly the Seahawks could use a big-time playmaker (not that LeBron could just automatically become one). There's just no chance.
In the meantime, Seahawks fans can dream about it a little more, thanks to their coach, who knows a thing or two about recruiting.