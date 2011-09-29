Theismann challenges Bears' Williams to take career seriously

You want to get Joe Theismann fired up? Seriously, are you determined to see the man's blood pressure spike to potentially unhealthy levels? Then just ask him about Roy Williams.
The former Washington Redskins quarterback and current NFL Network analyst discussed his disdain for the underperforming Chicago Bears wide receiver on the latest episode of NFL Network's "No Huddle."
"Roy Williams will never be a quality receiver in the National Football League because he doesn't have what it takes," Theismann said.
Theismann then took a breath to reload before breaking the fourth wall, Ferris Bueller-style, to speak directly to Williams, who has just four catches for the Bears this season.
"And Roy, if you're listening, I'm saying it right to you," Theismann said. "You have to make a decision that you want to play football as a professional, not as somebody who's entitled because somebody was not thinking when they gave away two No. 1 (draft picks) for you."
Wow. Your move, Roy.
We doubt Theismann's rant will have an effect on Williams, who never has been one to be motivated by much of anything. But Theismann's sentiment echoes the way a lot of people feel about Williams: lots of raw talent but not a lick of anything else.
We'll leave you here with a bit of advice. If you owe Joe Theismann money, immediately reimburse him. If you valet his car, park it in the safest spot on the lot. You don't want to make Joe Theismann angry. You won't like him when he's angry.