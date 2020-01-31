The Wrap - Super Bowl LIV

Kyle Shanahan...In his two Super Bowl appearances as a coordinator and a head coach, Shanahan has now been out-scored 46-0 in the fourth quarter. And what is his aversion to running the football when protecting fourth quarter leads? Stick with what got you there, run the football and play defense with that fearsome rush. Make it tough on Mahomes. Don't hand him back the football so quickly, especially when you're running it so well. As good as he is in play-calling, Shanahan looked confused in situational football on Sunday night. And it was not just in the fourth quarter. With 1:50 remaining in the first half, the 49ers held the Chiefs short of a first down on a screen and were about to get the ball back. General manager John Lynch was up in a luxury suite and furiously signalling for a time out to be called but Shanahan did not use one and allowed a lot of time to be bled off the clock. His reason? He didn't want to give the ball back to Mahomes with time on the clock before the half! How about backing you're guy to get the job done? So Shanahan played scared at the end of the first half and too aggressively at the end of the game. Like I said... confused. And boy is he going to hear about it.