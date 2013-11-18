Around the League

The videos that explain NFL Week 11

Nov 18, 2013
Gregg Rosenthal

*Each week on "Master Level Plays," we highlight some of the best performances and moments from the previous Sunday. *

The Bears have the best set of receivers in the NFL at going after contested passes. Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall usually do the honors on Chicago's biggest plays, but none were bigger Sunday than tight end Martellus Bennett's grab in overtime to set up the game-winning field goal.

I still don't buy the New York Giants as a real playoff contender. Any team that has been outscored by 64 points on the season has been outscored by that much for a reason. With that said, New York's victory over the Packers was their most impressive of the season.

I've been waiting for an Eli Manning game like this. He was accurate and moved well in the pocket. Pass protection mostly held up. Manning's one interception came on a mistake by the wide receiver.

The Broncos' offense justly gets most of the attention in Denver. But their defense has looked like a completely different unit after getting Von Miller and Wesley Woodyard on the field at the same time. Throw in Danny Trevathan, who forces the fumble in the play below, and you might have the fastest linebacker group in the league.

The New Orleans Saints scored just two touchdowns in the Superdome, yet they still won the game. Welcome to 2013. Rob Ryan aka "Bad Santa" has the fifth best defense in the league in points allowed. San Francisco fans complain about the call against Ahmad Brooks, but the 49ers had the ball in a tie game after that. All they needed was a field goal.

Instead, the Saints' pass rush bum rushed San Francisco's vaunted (and overrated) offensive line.

The play below happened after LeSean McCoy left with what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury. This is the second time this season McCoy has returned from injury after halftime to put up a great performance. Nick Foles is getting a lot of love, but McCoy is the biggest reason why the Eagles' offense works. He leads the league in yards from scrimmage by more than 200 yards.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season was hanging by a thread Sunday against Detroit. But suddenly the defense was able to get some stops against Calvin Johnson. And Ben Roethlisberger ripped off a 97-yard touchdown drive, the longest of his career. It's a drive that could be remembered fondly if Pittsburgh makes a surprise run to the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

