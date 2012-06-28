Around the League

Presented By

'The Top 100: Players of 2012' by the numbers

Published: Jun 28, 2012 at 02:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

So the "The Top 100: Players of 2012" has been revealed. Aaron Rodgers is the king, Tom Brady fell too far, and John Kuhnmade us question the entire validity of the list.

So what did we learn? Let's take one last look, with a numbers slant.

(Note: Numbers based on 2011 rosters, i.e., Tim Tebow is a Bronco, not a Jet.)

Jeremiah: Budding stars

There were four rookies on NFL Network's "Top 100," and Daniel Jeremiah thinks four more could make the cut next year. **More ...**

Most players by division

AFC North: 16
NFC East: 16
NFC North: 16
NFC South: 13
NFC West: 13
AFC South: 9
AFC West: 9
AFC East: 8
 

Note: The Patriots were the only AFC East team with more than one player on the list. ... The NFC West gets a bad rap, but the talent level throughout the division improved quite a bit last year. It's no longer the worst division in football.

By Conference

NFC: 58
AFC: 42
 

Most players on the list by team

 

The Dream team almost had a Top 100 player for every 2012 win.

Fewest players on the list by team

 

The Chargers and Jets are often called "talented" but this ranking shows that they lack elite talent. ... The Bills could add a few "Top 100" players this year with Mario Williams, Marcell Dareus and a healthy Fred Jackson.

Most players by college

Miami (FL) - 9
Cal - 5
Michigan - 4
USC - 4
Georgia - 3
Mississippi - 3
Pittsburgh - 3
Tennessee - 3
 

"The U" remains dominant despite its recent falloff in the standings. ... Cal is very surprising at No. 2. We hope no one tells Michael Silver. ... Note to Tim Tebow and Brady Quinn: Florida had two players on the list. Notre Dame had one.

Most players by position

RB - 15
WR - 14
QB - 13
DE - 10
MLB-9
CB - 8
OLB - 8
OT - 5
TE - 5
DT - 3
OG -3
C -2
FB - 2
FS -2
MLB - 2
SS - 1
 

NFL players like the fantasy football positions too with running back, wideout and quarterback leading the way. Running back leads the way despite being the most fungible position in the league. ... If linebacker was listed as one position, it would lead with 17. ... Having two fullbacks and only three defensive tackles on the list is ridiculous.

And with that, we're done until next offseason. Unless they start airing players No. 101-200 over the next month.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.