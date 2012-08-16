The top 10 receiver rankings for 'Madden NFL 13'

We've written about the top 10 rankings on "Madden NFL '13" at quarterback and running back. As the game slowly reveals information with the solemnity of highly classified international information, you probably can guess what's coming next.
Let's check out the rankings and discuss afterward. They combined wideouts and tight ends.
» I noticed these rankings from CSNChicago.com, who noted that Brandon Marshall was "snubbed from the list." They said it is "still a surprise to many Bears fans that their elite receiver isn't getting the kind of love he deserves."
To this, I say: There's no way those Bears fans watched Marshall in Miami. He dropped a ridiculous amount of passes and was ineffective in the red zone. He was a good, not great receiver who was better in fantasy than reality. Marshall has the potential to be a top-10 talent, but his best years probably were 2007 and 2008. Yep, those came with Jay Cutler in Denver.
» Blocking counts in Madden, like real life. That's why Vernon Davis ranked so high. We can't argue with it. He's a unique player and could put up Gronk-like numbers is he was on a team like New England.
» We love Roddy White, but he's probably ranked a little too high here. Greg Jennings definitely should be on this list. Victor Cruz certainly earned it last year.