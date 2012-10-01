Around the League

Presented By

The six throws that defined Week 4

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 07:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

*Gregg Rosenthal picks the five throws that define the week every Monday. You get a freebie this time. *

We had to represent the New England Patriots' 45-point second half explosion in their 52-28 victory Sunday somewhere on the list. They scored 35 points in less than 14 minutes. That's a new one.

This Brandon Lloyd touchdown made this awesome picture possible. You can watch the exact moment where the Bills defense lost the will to live.

It doesn't get much more meaningful than fourth-and-10, down a touchdown, with time running out; That's KolbTime. It's the second time this year he's made this list already, and this pass during the Arizona Cardinals' 24-21 overtime victory over the Miami Dolphins a memorable one. Oh, by the way: Andre Roberts has and exactly one fewer yard from scrimmage this year than Larry Fitzgerald.

Ignore the Carolina Panthers defense letting Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White get deep when they absolutely couldn't let him get deep. Focus on quarterback Matt Ryan delivering against a pass rush that beat him up all day. For the first time in 20 years, a team pulled off a game-winning drive starting inside the five-yard-line with less than a minute left and no timeouts. And it was all because of this throw that the Falcons went on to win, 30-28.

On one throw, Peyton Manning quieted those concerns about his passes up the seam and Denver's first quarter struggles. It's a great sign when a 338-yard, three-touchdown day by Manning slips under the radar. But that's what can happen in a 37-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Remember when Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was supposed to be a project that took a few years to develop? (Last week.) 431 yards against one of the best defenses in the league has a way of changing expectations. We chose this play because it showed Tannehill's ability to withstand pressure and throw down the field.

We picked Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's first game-winning drive a few weeks back. Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III deserves the same treatment for this throw in the team's 24-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For all the dazzling plays, it's remarkable how easy RGIII makes things look. He made all the right decisions to put the Redskins at 2-2.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.