The six throws that defined Week 4

Ignore the Carolina Panthers defense letting Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White get deep when they absolutely couldn't let him get deep. Focus on quarterback Matt Ryan delivering against a pass rush that beat him up all day. For the first time in 20 years, a team pulled off a game-winning drive starting inside the five-yard-line with less than a minute left and no timeouts. And it was all because of this throw that the Falcons went on to win, 30-28.