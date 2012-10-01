The six throws that defined Week 4

*Gregg Rosenthal picks the five throws that define the week every Monday. You get a freebie this time. *
We had to represent the New England Patriots' 45-point second half explosion in their 52-28 victory Sunday somewhere on the list. They scored 35 points in less than 14 minutes. That's a new one.
This Brandon Lloyd touchdown made this awesome picture possible. You can watch the exact moment where the Bills defense lost the will to live.
It doesn't get much more meaningful than fourth-and-10, down a touchdown, with time running out; That's KolbTime. It's the second time this year he's made this list already, and this pass during the Arizona Cardinals' 24-21 overtime victory over the Miami Dolphins a memorable one. Oh, by the way: Andre Roberts has and exactly one fewer yard from scrimmage this year than Larry Fitzgerald.
Ignore the Carolina Panthers defense letting Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White get deep when they absolutely couldn't let him get deep. Focus on quarterback Matt Ryan delivering against a pass rush that beat him up all day. For the first time in 20 years, a team pulled off a game-winning drive starting inside the five-yard-line with less than a minute left and no timeouts. And it was all because of this throw that the Falcons went on to win, 30-28.
On one throw, Peyton Manning quieted those concerns about his passes up the seam and Denver's first quarter struggles. It's a great sign when a 338-yard, three-touchdown day by Manning slips under the radar. But that's what can happen in a 37-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Remember when Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was supposed to be a project that took a few years to develop? (Last week.) 431 yards against one of the best defenses in the league has a way of changing expectations. We chose this play because it showed Tannehill's ability to withstand pressure and throw down the field.
We picked Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's first game-winning drive a few weeks back. Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III deserves the same treatment for this throw in the team's 24-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For all the dazzling plays, it's remarkable how easy RGIII makes things look. He made all the right decisions to put the Redskins at 2-2.