The Quarterback Index: Ryan Tannehill, RGIII trend up

Notes: Rodgers started awfully slow against the Washington Redskins, considering his epic afternoon. The Packers couldn't protect him conventionally, so they started to run their no-huddle attact to prevent the Redskins from making substitutions. Problem solved. Sometimes it looked too easy for Rodgers. He had his choice between Randall Cobb or Jermichael Finley open down the seams. Those two receivers, plus Jordy Nelson and James Jones, comprise the best "top four" receiver combination in the league. Even when they weren't open, Rodgers enjoyed a very accurate afternoon and made a handful of jaw-dropping throws. Like this one to the right: