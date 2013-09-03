The Quarterback Index: Ranking the starters 1-32

It's crazy to think this group of quarterbacks would be considered "below average" starters. All of them are capable of enjoying great seasons but haven't shown the ability to carry an offense consistently on their own. Dalton fans will say he's ranked too low, but wins and losses aren't the greatest measure of a quarterback. Too many other factors come into play. Put it another way: How many general managers with quarterbacks ranked above Dalton would trade their guy for him?