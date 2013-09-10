The Quarterback Index: Colin Kaepernick rises in top 10

Notes: Rodgers quietly had a vintage performance in San Francisco. The Packers' running game was non-existent and his protection was mediocre, but he delivered darts up and down the field. His only interception came on a drop by Jermichael Finley. Rodgers escaped pressure well and delivered often while getting hit. Rodgers' pocket presence and ability to get the ball out on time were his biggest issues during a slow start to last season. That wasn't a problem in Week 1; he played better against the 49ers than he did in either matchup from a season ago.