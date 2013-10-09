The Quarterback Index: Andrew Luck a top-five QB?

Notes: The Seahawks no longer are waiting until late in the game to break out the read option. Russell Wilson also is not waiting quite as long to break out of the pocket and run. Wilson knows he has a terrible left tackle in Paul McQuistan. A light seemed to switch on for Wilson in the fourth quarter against Houston; he knows he has to run in order to move the ball. That's different than a year ago. Wilson played a strong game overall against the Colts, but he missed a handful of throws that took points off the board. He hasn't been quite as sharp or decisive as a passer this year.