The greatest calls in NFL history -- not yours, Joe Buck

Listen to the whole thing. The call on the play is wonderful, and another great example of an announcer being able to capture the disbelief of what's happening. But what really sells this video is the aftermath, especially King telling John Madden to get his big butt out of there! King says this play would be remembered forever, and he's absolutely right. (Also note how great the ending is because there is no 10-minute delay for the referee to disappear with his head underneath the hood, only to return to say, "Yeah, inconclusive.")