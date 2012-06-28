The greatest calls in NFL history -- not yours, Joe Buck

Published: Jun 28, 2012 at 04:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Some former NFL players gathered at NFL Films this week to participate in the broadcast boot camp as they transition from the gridiron to life in the booth. They were able to learn some valuable skills that hopefully will lead them to long, fruitful careers calling the action on the field.

With that in mind, here are the six greatest announcer calls in NFL history.

And without further ado ...

Dishonorable mention: Joe Buck's call of David Tyree's catch

You know which call won't make this cut? This call from Joe Buck on David Tyree's Super Bowl XLII catch. Buck always seems to call games like he's some disinterested person at a game, being forced to describe the action. Which he is. So listen, newbies: Don't be like Joe Buck. (Compare Buck with Victor Rojas on the call for Mike Trout's incredible catch. See, Rojas reacted like somebody who just saw an amazing play. That's the kind of call Tyree deserved.) They should teach this in journalism school for what not to do. That, along with a companion course of why nepotism is bad.

6. Dick Enberg on "The Fumble"

Enberg might be the greatest announcer of all time. No lie. He has an understated way of capturing the emotion of the moment but still allowing the action on the field to tell the story. Vin Scully (who called "The Catch" on TV) also does a great job of this. And I have to believe this is what Buck is trying to do, but he can't quite match the aplomb of Enberg. Oh my!

5. Jack Fleming on The Immaculate Reception

You have to love calls where the announcer seems to be caught off-guard. This unbelievable play had all of this, as Franco Harris caught the ball off a carom and raced all the way to the end zone to knock off the Oakland Raiders. Fleming seems to be just as dazed as the viewer as to what exactly just happened.

4. Gus Johnson on Chris Johnson

Let's be honest, we could have done a whole list of Gus' greatest calls (and I just might at some point). Gus would make a trip to the Souplantation seem exciting, like it's the biggest event in the world (it gives you chills to think just how great he would be calling a Super Bowl). This is the best call he ever did, even though he had to apologize for the "getting-away-from-the-cops speed" remark. But rest assured, Gus. You don't need to apologize for entertaining us.

3. Gabriel Trujillo in the Cardinals' upset

Love the enthusiasm here! Obvious comparisons will be made to Gus Johnson and Andres Cantor, which seems natural because of Trujillo's touchdown call. My Spanish might be a little rusty here, but I believe he includes a shot at Tony Romo in the heat of the moment (but probably not). If Buck ever has to call a Cardinals game, I'd happily switch over to listen to Gabriel. Here's another great call.

2. Bill King on "The Holy Roller"

Listen to the whole thing. The call on the play is wonderful, and another great example of an announcer being able to capture the disbelief of what's happening. But what really sells this video is the aftermath, especially King telling John Madden to get his big butt out of there! King says this play would be remembered forever, and he's absolutely right. (Also note how great the ending is because there is no 10-minute delay for the referee to disappear with his head underneath the hood, only to return to say, "Yeah, inconclusive.")

1. Paul Allen on the end of the Vikings' season

The desperation in Allen's voice is so evident when the clip first starts (along with the color commentator imploring the Vikings defenders to get back into the end zone). Seriously, when this clip arrived in-house, you could hear people playing it over and over again. It's that good. A truly painstaking moment for the Vikings (and a true delight for Packers fans). Noooooooooooo!

Talk about it via Twitter or via Facebook. Oh, and be sure to catch the latest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.

news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.

news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.

news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.

news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.

news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.

news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.

news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.

news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.

news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?

news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.

news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW