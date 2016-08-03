The dream is dead: Ryan Fitzpatrick cut his damn hair

One day after we publicly wondered if the Jets quarterback's hair had become sentient, Fitzpatrick showed up at team headquarters with a buzz cut. Fitzpatrick had the choice: Rule the bouffant or let the bouffant rule you. He chose the former.
It's a better look ... I guess ... but not everybody was down with the decision.
"Clearly, I'm disappointed in him," said center Nick Mangold, who looks like this. "He looks like a tennis ball. But, on the other hand, his beard is still intact and I'll take beard over head hair."
Todd Bowles, who is a) bald and b) a guy with a lot of work to do in his very real job as Jets' head coach, was asked about his quarterback's follicle situation.
"I really don't have a comment," Bowles said. "It's hot, so to not have a lot of hair is good."
And what happened Wednesday? Fitzpatrick had his best practice of camp, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, throwing touchdown passes to four different receivers.
"I rubbed his head for good luck this morning," Mangold said, "and we carried on."