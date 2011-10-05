The 'Amish Rifle' gunning to land Bills back in win column

The 2008 Buffalo Bills opened up 4-0 before tumbling to a 7-9 finish. The 2011 Buffalo Bills -- sitting at 3-1 after a loss to the Bengals -- have different plans.
"It's still early, but seeing what we did last week, coming off the loss, we'd really like to get this one, kind of get that momentum back," quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick told reporters Wednesday.
The suddenly en vogue "Amish Rifle" finds himself in one of Week 5's showy quarterback matchups when Michael Vick and the Eagles roll into town.
Critics are viciously panning Philly's outrageous start, but Fitzpatrick's view of Vick is unchanged.
"He's insane," Fitzpatrick said. "He's out of this world just in terms of his playmaking ability, being able to throw from the pocket, escape and throw out of the pocket, his running ability obviously, his arm strength. All that stuff. Most of it I can't even comprehend because he's such a great athlete, but it's fun to watch."
We get the Vick compliments, but Fitzpatrick is rightfully unswayed (like all sane humans) by any remnants of the tedious "Dream Team" moniker.
"I think people are surprised that they're 1-3, but people are probably surprised that we're 3-1, too, and it's a team game" Fitzpatrick said. "There's so much in the offseason, so much hype and stuff -- but you have to go out there and do it during the season."
For the first time in ages, that's happening in Buffalo.