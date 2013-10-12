Around the League

Presented By

Thad Lewis impresses Buffalo Bills' Nathaniel Hackett

Published: Oct 12, 2013 at 07:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

When the Buffalo Bills chose to promote Thad Lewis off their practice squad to replace the injured EJ Manuel at quarterback, it left many people asking one question: Who?

Lewis -- with just one NFL start -- was selected over Vince Young, Matt Leinart and a boatload of veteran free-agent passers. Bills offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett believes promoting from within gives Buffalo the best chance to win Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I was blown away when I first started talking to (Lewis after Manuel was hurt)," Hackett said, per The Buffalo News. "I started asking him all these questions, and he knew the answers. I said, 'How'd you know all this stuff? He said, 'Well, coach, this is my job. I'm learning it just like I'm the starter.'"

Hackett said he expects Lewis to run the "full offensive package" after the two spent Buffalo's first five games side-by-side up in the booth.

"He's been up in the press box with me, so I've been able to communicate with him," Hackett said. "He's been able to see how I operate, see how the system works. He's gotten a lot of mental reps throughout the games being there. I think that was super important for him."

The enthusiasm is noted, but that's an entirely different beast than suiting up and facing a heat-seeking Bengals pass rush.

Lewis made his lone NFL start with the Cleveland Browns last December. We watched that game and it wasn't a disaster. His arm is lively and he's athletic, but -- despite Hackett's optimism -- no NFL passer is more of a wild card in Week 6.

The latest "Around the League Podcast" features Daniel Jeremiah and previews every Week 6 game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW