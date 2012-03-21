Texans' Watt, Smith have issues with Ryans swap

"It's a big surprise to me. I don't know what's going on at this moment, but I just think that DeMeco's a great player. A great leader," Smith said. "I think he's going to be an asset to each and every team he plays for. We throw around the term 'dog' a lot, but that's that man. I think our defense is going to miss him. That's all I can say about it. I'm not in agreeance with it, Rick (indicating Texans general manager Rick Smith)."