Texans' Schaub probable for WR Mason's debut against Ravens

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive day Friday after missing time earlier this week with a sore throwing shoulder.
Schaub, listed as probable, should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, while wideout Andre Johnson (hamstring) gave no timetable for his return. Johnson said he's "been getting better every day" since having minor surgery last week.
The Texans added Derrick Mason in a trade with the New York Jets earlier this week to boost their receiving corps.
Mario Williams had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle on Friday. The franchise's all-time sacks leader is out for the season after being injured in last week's 25-20 loss to Oakland. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips says the surgery "went well."
The Ravens will be without wideout Lee Evans (ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and safety Tom Zbikowski (head).
