Texans owner: Extensions coming for Kubiak, GM Smith

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair showed laudable patience with coach Gary Kubiak and general manager Rick Smith last offseason, when many in Houston wanted both men to be fired. Kubiak and Smith rewarded him with the team's first division championship and playoff win.
McNair is now going to reward both men with contract extensions. McNair confirmed the news at the team's 10th annual Charity Golf Classic.
"I think they've done an outstanding job. I'm pleased with 'em, and if that wasn't the case, we wouldn't be extending 'em," McNair said via HoustonTexans.com.
The team will likely meet with Kubiak first and then Smith. McNair didn't sound too worried about working out deals for the two men that have worked with the team since 2006.
Smith has done an especially laudable job re-making the team's roster to fit Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense. The pass rush is loaded and the offense has largely been consistent with Kubiak at the helm.
The Texans accomplished a lot of firsts last year. They were undeniably a tough team after folding so often in the past. Now they have to show for the first time they can win the division as heavy favorites. The goal is no longer just to make the playoffs.