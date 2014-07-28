Texans' O-line dedicates 2014 to David Quessenberry

The Houston Texans have plenty of motivation coming off a 2-14 season and 14 consecutive losses. On Sunday the offensive line announced it added one more incentive to protect Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The unit said it is dedicating the season to teammate David Quessenberry, who was diagnosed with cancer in June.
"With everything going on with David right now, this season is obviously going to be dedicated to him," center Chris Myers said, per the Houston Chronicle.
"We're dedicating it to him, and we go out and battle like he's right beside us," left tackle Duane Brown added.
Linemen already wear "Quessenberry Strong" bracelets and plan to create T-shirts to raise awareness.
Quessenberry was placed on the NFL's Non-Football Injury (NFI) list this summer after being diagnosed with lymphoma. The 23-year-old offensive tackle told the Chronicle that his teammates' support buoys him during the fight.
"It's hard to put into words what it means to have the support of your brothers on the team. ... Truly, it's an honor," said Quessenberry, who recently returned to his home state of California. "I want to do them proud. I want to come back stronger and ... help these guys win, when I do come back eventually.
"This year, I got blindsided getting diagnosed with cancer. Just knowing that my teammates and my brothers (have) my back is truly something special."
