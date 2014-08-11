Texans' O'Brien: Ryan Fitzpatrick remains our starter

After one ugly preseason game, Bill O'Brien isn't going to back off his plan to start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.
Asked Monday if Fitzpatrick is still locked into the starting job, O'Brien issued a one-word response via the Houston Chronicle: "Yes."
O'Brien was more noncommittal when asked about Fitzpatrick on Sunday, vaguely saying he will always think about "what you can do to make the team better" and "discuss" potential changes. In reality, O'Brien doesn't have many good options.
He confirmed that Case Keenum and Tom Savage are still competing for the backup quarterback job. Like Fitzpatrick, both players failed to move the ball against Arizona on Saturday.
Fitzpatrick did not play well against the Cardinals, but it was only one half of preseason football. The Cardinals surprised the Texans' offense with some blitzes and creative formations, something you don't often see the first week of preseason. Fitzpatrick made a few poor throws and was also victimized by two tipped passes. (One of which was picked off.)
