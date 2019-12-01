Texans not planning to hire general manager for 2020 season

The big one was the Laremy Tunsil trade, which sent Miami two first-round picks and more for Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and more picks. That trade is no longer an outlier, considering the Rams did a similar trade to land Jalen Ramsey. Meanwhile, Tunsil has solidified the offensive line and impressed. The Texans traded away two first-rounders, but there are ways to get that back.