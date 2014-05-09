Texans' Jadeveon Clowney ready to follow J.J. Watt

Even though he was the 2014 NFL Draft's top pick, Jadeveon Clowney has no designs on becoming the face of the Houston Texans' franchise as a rookie.
At Friday's introductory press conference, Clowney emphasized that he's going to follow the lead of J.J. Watt, the 2012 Defensive Player of the Year.
"I talked to J.J. Watt," Clowney said. "He's like, 'Man I'm glad you're being a part of the Houston Texans, I'm ready to show you around.' He's gonna be like a leader to me, I'm gonna follow him and get ready to get going."
That's a veteran move. Watt is one of the most diligent grinders in the league.
Watt warned Clowney on Thursday night that he is going to ride the rookie hard as soon as the two start working together in Houston.
"He told me he's going to give me every piece of knowledge to help me improve my game," Clowney said after he was drafted. "He's going to show me like a mentor or big brother to me and I told him I appreciate that and I'm looking forward to working with him."
Although Clowney is technically ticketed for outside linebacker, coordinator Romeo Crennel has big plans to move his new pass rusher around the defense, allowing for more flexibility.
The Texans can't believe their good fortune to pair the draft's most talented prospect with the NFL's most dominantdefensive player of the past two seasons.
"Never in my wildest dreams did I think we'd get a chance to draft this guy," general manager Rick Smith told reporters on Friday.
