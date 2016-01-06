Texans' J.J. Watt wins Deacon Jones Award

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt ripped his way through offensive lines in 2015, logging those extra hours and putting in some hard work. Now he's taking home some hardware.
Watt was awarded the Deacon Jones Award on Wednesday, given annually to the NFL leader in quarterback sacks.
The Texans' force of nature led the league with 17.5 sacks and became the seventh player since the statistic became official in 1982 to lead the league in sacks twice. Watt led the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 2012.
"An individual award is never individually earned," said Watt, whose accomplishments will be recognized as part of NFL Honors, the day before Super Bowl 50. "This honor is a testament to my teammates and coaches for helping me to be successful each week. I am humbled and honored to receive the Deacon Jones Award and I will always continue to strive toward new heights of greatness."