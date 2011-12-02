Texans' Delhomme fast-tracked for backup role vs. Falcons

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak says Jake Delhomme will back up rookie T.J. Yates in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Texans signed the 36-year-old Delhomme on Tuesday, after Matt Leinart broke his left collarbone in Sunday's 20-13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Leinart had his scheduled surgery moved from Thursday to next Tuesday because he has an illness.
Regular starter Matt Schaub, meanwhile, rejoined his team Friday after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Kubiak says Schaub will watch Sunday's game from the press box with offensive coordinator Rick Dennison.
Yates, a fifth-round pick, will make his first NFL start. Kellen Clemens, signed after Schaub was hurt, will be No. 3 on the depth chart.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press