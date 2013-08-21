Texans' Arian Foster: I'll be ready without preseason

The Houston Texans received their best news of the summer Wednesday when Arian Foster was activated from the team's physically unable to perform list.
Texans coach Gary Kubiak said earlier Wednesday that his bell-cow running back doesn't have to play in the preseason to be ready for the Week 1 opener against the San Diego Chargers.
Foster is on the same page as his coach.
"I'm not a huge fan of preseason," he said, according to The Associated Press. "I feel like I'll be ready for Sept. 9 without (it). I've just got to get myself acclimated."
Foster has been slowed this spring and summer by a strained calf that was followed by a back injury. When the team ordered up injections to alleviate the back issue, Foster began to feel pain in his legs.
It's a distressing number of maladies, especially for a player who has carried a serious workload over the last three seasons. Still, Foster said he's never been worried.
"I know my body and I knew it wasn't a huge issue," he said. "I had to give it time."
We're probably not going to see Foster until two weeks from Monday. Whether he still has his trademark burst will be one of the biggest subplots to watch in the season's early going.