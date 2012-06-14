Around the League

Presented By

Terry Bradshaw wouldn't let son play football now

Published: Jun 14, 2012 at 05:40 AM

Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw has become the latest former player to say that he would not allow his offspring to play football.

"If I had a son today, and I would say this to all our audience and our viewers out there, I would not let him play football," Bradshaw said during a Wednesday appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

"There will be a time in the next decade where we will not see football as it is, I believe," the former Pittsburgh Steelers great said. 

"I know in the state of Texas, it's king, but I believe where soccer is going to elevate itself. I think basketball and baseball (are going to become more popular) and the contact sports are going to slowly phase away. ... I would not want my child out there. ... The fear of them getting these head injuries -- and they're out there -- it's just too great for me."

Before making that statement, Bradshaw recounted all of his medical ailments, which included multiple shoulder and ankle surgeries and concussions. Bradshaw said that he had six major concussions, each of which knocked him out cold.

But he later admitted that he'd do it all again.

"Football is an awesome sport, but it's also a violent sport, and that's why all of us love it. We know what we checked in for, and at seven years of age that's what I wanted to do with my life and I didn't care that I got hurt. And then the question, 'Would you do it again?' -- Absolutely."

Bradshaw's comments go a bit further than those made earlier this year by fellow Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman, who said that football might be surpassed as the No. 1 sport in 20 years. Aikman said that while he wouldn't forbid his son from playing football, he wouldn't encourage it.

Bradshaw hasn't joined any of the lawsuits against the NFL, but thinks the litigation is forcing the league to care about former players.

"I have to be careful here because I work for FOX and NFL Network, but I don't think they care," Bradshaw said, according to the SportsBusiness Daily (via The Washington Post).

"They're forced to care now because it's politically correct to care. Lawsuits make you care. I think the PR makes you care. But personally, when I got out in 1983, do I think they cared about me? No. And you know what? I don't expect them to. I don't need them to worry about me. I take care of myself. But do they care? They're forced to care right now, because PR-wise, it's not very favorable to them."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW