Terry Bradshaw wouldn't let son play football now

"They're forced to care now because it's politically correct to care. Lawsuits make you care. I think the PR makes you care. But personally, when I got out in 1983, do I think they cared about me? No. And you know what? I don't expect them to. I don't need them to worry about me. I take care of myself. But do they care? They're forced to care right now, because PR-wise, it's not very favorable to them."