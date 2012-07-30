Terrence McGee's future with Buffalo Bills unclear

After missing 22 games over the past three seasons with various injuries, including 10 games with a torn patellar tendon last season, 31-year-old cornerback Terrence McGee finds himself fighting a roster spot on the Buffalo Bills.
"I'm at the back of the line right now," McGee said, via Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle. "There are guys way in front of me right now."
The writing kind of has been on the wall. McGee's injuries and a lack of productivity when healthy (just one interception in his past 26 games) have coincided with the Bills infusing younger talent into the position. General manager Buddy Nix added Aaron Williams in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft and used the No. 10 overall draft pick on Stephon Gilmore and a fourth-round draft pick on Ron Brooks. Along with 2008 first-round draft pick Leodis McKelvin, the Bills are pretty deep at cornerback.
McGee renegotiated his contract in March, reducing his $4.2 million in total compensation to $1.95 million. According to a source with knowledge of McGee's contract, he can earn $2.375 million in incentives tied to playing-time and making the Pro Bowl. However, reducing his cash and cap imprint hasn't alleviated the stress that McGee's time in western New York may be nearing an end.
"That's one of my worries right now, and it was one of my worries in OTAs; will I have enough time to get in here and get right and compete for a job?" McGee said. "I can't control it right now, all I can do is go out there and work hard and improve on something."