Terrelle Pryor use discussed by Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders have watched their Bay Area neighbors, the San Francisco 49ers, turn Colin Kaepernick loose to rave reviews.
There are least "discussions" about doing the same in Oakland with another second-year quarterback, Terrelle Pryor, according to coach Dennis Allen.
Steve Corkran of ContraCostaTimes.com reported Allen was vague Monday in describing what that might mean -- either under center or in a subpackage -- but the 3-8 Raiders are exploring their options.
"He's working to get better and he's working to improve," Allen said of Pryor. "I've seen improvement in Terrelle. He's gotten better as a quarterback. He's continued to work. I don't think any of us feel like he's the finished product, including himself, but he has worked to improve."
Pryor hasn't played in a game this season, or completed a regular-season pass in his NFL career, but he showed some promise in the preseason. Not enough, of course, to upstage Matt Leinart as Carson Palmer's backup.
Allen, who inherited Pryor and Palmer, would like to see what the younger of the two passers can bring to the table. The days of the long-term project quarterback are gone. Kaepernick and a fleet of rookies have proven that, and it's time for Pryor to make a case for himself, if the Raiders will let him.