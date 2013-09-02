Terrelle Pryor takes Raiders' No. 1 reps; Alex Barron cut

It's game week. The Oakland Raiders have no choice but to show their hand as to how they will approach the quarterback and left tackle positions in Sunday's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Terrelle Pryortook the first-team snaps at practice Monday, according to Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune. Matt Flynn missed practice last week with a "sore arm," but he wasn't listed as one of the players who didn't suit up Monday.
Speaking to reporters earlier Monday, Raiders coach Dennis Allen said he has told Pryor and Flynn who will start Sunday's game, but he isn't yet making the decision public, according to Vic Tafur of The San Francisco Chronicle.
The Raiders' troubling left tackle situation, meanwhile, can be summarized in one sentence that came across the transaction wire Monday: They signed free agent Tony Pashos and released Alex Barron.
Barron was the team's starting left tackle just two weeks ago, as it scrambled to replace injured starter Jared Veldheer. But Barron hadn't played in a game since 2010, and it showed during the preseason. Rookie Menelik Watson is expected to start at left tackle after missing most of camp.
The Raiders have just three healthy tackles on the roster: Watson, Pashos and Khalif Barnes. Veldheer is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve later this week, with a designation to return.