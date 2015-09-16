Terrelle Pryor slated to work out for Seahawks

Free agent Terrelle Pryor is slated to work out for the Seattle Seahawks next week, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
Pryor was released last week by the Cleveland Browns to make room for former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin. On Monday, Pryor worked out for the New England Patriots and is also scheduled to work out for the New York Jets next week.
In three seasons with Oakland, the former quarterback has a career 69.3 passer rating, with nine passing touchdowns and three rushing scores, but also 12 interceptions.
The former Ohio State product is trying to resuscitate his career at wide receiver since being drafted in the third round of the 2011 Supplemental Draft.