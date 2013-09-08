Terrelle Pryor pushes Colts to brink in Raiders' loss

No team is ever happy with a loss, but the Oakland Raiders have to feel optimistic about Terrelle Pryor after Sunday's 21-17 defeat at Indianapolis.
The third-year pro finished with 112 yards on 13 carries, setting a team record for a quarterback. Pryor added some impressive throws as well, finishing with 329 total yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.
"It's not fun watching Terrelle Pryor run around and do his thing," Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "I'm sure for everybody else watching, it's pretty electric."
Luck called Pryor a "stud," but the Colts star was the best quarterback on the field. Luck led Indianapolis on a game-winning drive midway through the fourth quarter, capped by a 21-yard touchdown run that showcased his underrated mobility. Luck was on fire early, completing his first eight passes for 113 yards and two TDs.
The Colts took care of business in a game they were supposed to win. The Raiders now can look ahead to their home opener against the dreadful Jacksonville Jaguars. There's no question who will be under center for the home team.